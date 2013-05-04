See PRO editionSee PRO edition
See other templatesSee other templates
3.jpg 2.jpg 4.jpg 1.jpg 5.jpg
Easy to starts

Easy to Start

JSN Solid provides unique mechanism of installing sample data on directly your current website.

read more
Forum Support

K2 & Kunena Support

JSN Solid will give you full control to create a community with optimized K2 and Kunena Style.

read more

Great docs & support

Great docs & support

Comprehensive documentation package will help you to understand more about how to use our templates.

read more

Détails
Création : 4 mai 2013

Welcome to Solid University

JSN Solid is an elegant template that suit perfectly for any educational institute's website. With responsive layout and fully support K2 as well as Kunena, JSN Solid is one of the most featured templates available on the market today.

Take a 5-minutes tour to explore this masterpiece.

Start the tour

News and Events

Multiple layout configurations

JSN Solid provides 36+ module positions. All module positions are collapsible and can arrange modules in horizontal or vertical layout...

Super rich typography ready

Headings, text, links, tables, images, everything was designed with high level of refinement...

Responsive Design

All JoomlaShine templates are equipped with responsive design feature making your website look beautiful in both smartphones and tablets...

Testimonials

Every company should be this way Outstanding Products, Outstanding Support, Outstanding Business Ethics...Every company should follow these guys. WELL WORTH THE MONEY!

Bob Stevenson
Student

And your support is great! For me the support for a product is the most important thing, and you really understand what you are doing.

Achim
Student

Search

Must-see Stuff

Docs

Full details about all template features can be found in comprehensive documentation package available for free download.

Free download

Who's Online

Nous avons 2 invités et aucun membre en ligne

JSN Solid template designed by JoomlaShine.com